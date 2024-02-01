3 Dave Canales quotes that should have every Carolina Panthers fan excited
It new head coach had a lot to say during his introductory press conference.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales wants Ejiro Evero back
The Carolina Panthers didn't pull up any trees this season, but the team's defensive unit was a shining light amid the chaos. It wasn't easy thanks to injuries and the offensive inefficiency, but Ejiro Evero kept things ticking over nicely in difficult circumstances.
It wasn't surprising to see Evero generate head coaching interest during the cycle. He remains widely respected and should get a top job one day. Unfortunately, the defensive coordinator didn't do enough to convince the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, or Seattle Seahawks to take the plunge.
Things are about to get interesting between the Panthers and Evero. Speculation is rife about the coach wanting a fresh start away from the organization. He's under contract and has been blocked from any lateral moves. There is an intent to keep him around to work with Dave Canales, something the head coach reaffirmed during his introductory presser.
Canales spoke glowingly about Evero. He highlighted how difficult it was to play against his defenses from a schematic standpoint. More importantly for fans, it seems as if Canales is fully on board with maintaining a status quo on the defensive side of things.
While there wouldn't be much point in keeping Evero around if he isn't fully bought in, Canales' passionate tone - reminiscent of his mentor Pete Carroll - could be enough to persuade him that this is a project worth being part of. Something that would keep continuity and give Carolina a head start in their pursuit of progress.