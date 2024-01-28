What does the future hold for Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero?
Things are still up in the air...
By Dean Jones
What does the future hold for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with teams reportedly ready to pounce?
The Carolina Panthers have some pressing priorities on their immediate agenda after promoting Dan Morgan and hiring Dave Canales. Ejiro Evero's future is right at the top.
After an impressive first season as Carolina's defensive coordinator, it came as no surprise to see Evero generate head coaching interest. He didn't do enough to get the Panthers or Atlanta Falcons jobs. His last remaining option is the Seattle Seahawks, who held a second interview with the progressive play-caller earlier this week.
The Seahawks plan to speak further to some coaches involved in postseason activity this weekend before coming to a formal conclusion. If Evero is out of luck for the second consecutive hiring cycle, another year as a defensive specialist awaits.
But where?
David Newton of ESPN stated that the Panthers plan to meet with Evero to discuss staying on. This bucks the trend since Canales took charge, with the new appointment keen to bring some trusted figures into the building rather than keeping those who were part of arguably the worst season in franchise history.
Carolina Panthers must sell their project to Ejiro Evero
This was a sentiment echoed by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The insider suggested getting Evero to buy in is something Carolina wants to accomplish based on comments via USA Today Sports. If not, there are plenty of teams willing and ready to make him an offer.
"Dave Canales’s first order of business in Carolina will be figuring out a way to keep defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. If Evero lands the Seattle job, well, then you tip your cap and wish him luck. If not, making sure Evero—who David Tepper paid handsomely to come to Carolina and work on Frank Reich’s staff last year—is locked in and on board will be important. I’d expect the Los Angeles Rams, Packers and Dolphins would all have a lot of interest in poaching him to fill their coordinator openings."- Albert Breer via USA Today Sports
Retaining Evero comes with obvious benefits. It keeps some semblance of continuity. It provides players with the same scheme to work from and allows them to continue their development under one of the league's best. It would also give the Panthers a third-round compensatory draft pick if he got a long-awaited head coaching job during the next cycle.
This is all dependent on how Evero sees things, in all honesty. If he buys in fully, then moving forward with the coordinator is an absolute no-brainer. Should he outline his desire to depart the organization, there is no point in keeping him on the staff.
Having someone being forced to remain with the Panthers against his will isn't going to go over well with Evero or the players. It immediately brings friction to the operation when the need for stability is glaring. Simply put, it would cause way more complications than necessary.
Evero is under contract and being paid handsomely by team owner David Tepper. He's got a previous working association with Dan Morgan from last season. Canales is the sort of modern-day, silver-tongued progressive thinker capable of convincing anyone this is a project work being part of.
The Panthers should be working on contingency plans just in case. However, those within the building should feel confident if they get the chance to talk Evero into staying on for another campaign.