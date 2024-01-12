Cam Newton highlights one key factor the Carolina Panthers fail to grasp
The former NFL MVP quarterback hit the nail on the head once again.
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton outlined one key element those in power are failing to grasp heading into another important offseason.
Few players throughout Carolina Panthers franchise history had his hand on the beating pulse of Charlotte better than Cam Newton. The iconic figure remains an idol to many. He's also made no secret of his thoughts on the current state of affairs across the organization.
David Tepper's run the organization terribly up to now. There are small signs the billionaire owner has seen the error of his ways. For a disillusioned fanbase, they'll take it with a pinch of salt until positive action is taken.
Cam Newton wants hope to return for the Carolina Panthers
As always, Newton had his say on the Panthers' plight heading into yet another offseason of great change. The 2015 NFL MVP centered his attention on the lack of hope fans have currently as a reason for pessimism on his 4th and 1 show via USA Today Sports. Something he believes those in positions of power aren't truly grasping.
"It wasn’t too many things where the fans have hope goin’ into the offseason. And that’s what people aren’t getting, or that’s what upper management is not getting in Carolina. It’s like, bro, these people who are keepin’ you in business, that are keepin’ the lights on—they ain’t got no hope."- Cam Newton via USA Today Sports
Nobody will be regaling too many positive tales about Carolina's exploits this season. Hopes were high under Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff. It didn't take long to realize their big predictions for progress were going to blow up in their face.
Two wins. Inept offensive production. Complete mismanagement of recruitment. A rookie quarterback who couldn't produce consistently as all around him crumbled. Just a complete mess from start to finish.
If Tepper thought firing Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer was going to instantly get fans back onside, he was sorely mistaken. It was a positive step in the right direction. It also represents a small piece of the puzzle to put the Panthers back together.
This hiring cycle must go exactly how Tepper and his brain trust envisage. They must strike on their preferred targets with conviction. They must convince them this is a project worth joining. Especially given the increased competition with multiple intriguing openings around the league.
Until that happens, Newton is right. There is no hope.
Even after that, the new regime must revamp the playing staff to a standard that gets them competitive, at the very least. Nobody is expecting the Panthers to be a Super Bowl challenger next season. All fans want at this stage is for the team to be better in all phases and for others around the NFL to start looking at them with a sense of respect again.
Easier said than done. But the time for decisive action is now. Anything less is complete incompetence and another blemish on Tepper's dubious track record since buying the Panthers from Jerry Richardson for a then-record $2.275 billion.
Newton's offered his assistance to Tepper in a front office role. The interest hasn't been reciprocated as yet, but there is nobody more qualified to speak on the team's problems than the man who picked the organization off the canvas and propelled it into the national spotlight.
All fans can do is wait and hope Tepper sees the light and finally makes the choices needed to lay the foundations for a more prosperous future long term.