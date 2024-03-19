3 difficult decisions remaining for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The Carolina Panthers have been quite active this offseason, but the work is far from done for Dan Morgan. If nothing else, you cannot fault the general manager for prioritizing making life easier for Bryce Young in 2024. It's not currently known whether his free agency moves will work out, but there is a plan.
Notably, the team invested $153 million into the offensive line, signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to fortify their starting guard positions. This shores up two more spots along the protection. The Panthers also essentially acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for former cornerback Donte Jackson, who was going to be released.
There has been a plethora of defensive moves as well with guys like Josey Jewell and A'Shawn Robinson coming into the organization. With as active as the Panthers have been this offseason and the clear roster improvements made, what difficult decisions remain for Morgan?
Carolina Panthers must keep an eye on Ikem Ekwonu
The most important position on the offensive line is having a competent left tackle. As of now, Ikem Ekwonu is slated to remain on the blindside, which is a scary thought. With the financial resources that the Carolina Panthers have spilled into the interior offensive line, all eyes go to the former first-round pick.
Pro Football Focus credits Ekwonu for committing 12 penalties and a whopping 11 sacks - both tied for the NFL's third-most in 2023. He's played two years in the NFL, never missing a start, so you have to wonder if he's just not a franchise left tackle. The Panthers signed Yosh Nijman to be their dependable backup, but those in power must monitor the progress of the North Carolina State product to determine whether more is needed.
If the Panthers aren't satisfied with Ekwonu's development, drafting a long-term replacement couldn't be dismissed entirely.