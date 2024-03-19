3 difficult decisions remaining for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
Are there any difficult decisions remaining for Dan Morgan?
Where should the Carolina Panthers draft a TE?
The Carolina Panthers got virtually no production from their tight-end group in 2023. Their leading option was Tommy Tremble, who caught just 23 passes for 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This has to change.
Tremble has not been able to hit 200 receiving yards in any of his three seasons with the team. Simply put, the Panthers have to add to this position group in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they didn't do anything with it in free agency.
With the team still needing a WR1, should the Panthers wait on trying to fix the tight-end spot, or could they fill both needs in the draft? Well, in a recent mock draft simulation using Pro Football Network's simulator, coming away with the following prospects would be realistic.
- No. 33 overall - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
- No. 54 overall - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
- No. 76 overall - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Because of the trading down, some additional draft capital in 2025 could also be obtained. How will Dan Morgan address this situation? With the team's first pick at No. 33 overall, there will surely be several WR1-caliber prospects available. However, No. 39 is likely going to be too high for someone like Ja'Tavion Sanders.
That's not even considering the need for a new pass-rusher. You see, this won't be an easy decision for Morgan. While having an elite tight end isn't necessary to win Super Bowls, it's necessary for the quarterback's development. Bryce Young did not have a viable TE1 last year. This draft scenario does seem to be quite ideal for the team.