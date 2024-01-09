3 dream pairings to help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young flourish in 2024
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers could pair Tee Higgins with Bryce Young
Tee Higgins is currently under contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he will be a free agent later this spring unless the team decides to use the franchise tag on him.
If the Carolina Panthers managed to get their hands on Higgins, it would significantly improve their offense and wide receiver group. It might even provide them with a reliable WR1 for many years. That's the ceiling considering he's played second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase more often than not in Cincinnati.
Carolina reportedly examined the prospect of trading for Higgins before the 2023 deadline. Their quest to secure the former Clemson Tiger was unsuccessful. Could they go back again if the Bengals let him hit the market?
Higgins was drafted in 2020 and has had a successful career with 257 receptions, 3,864 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns. He fits the mold as the Panthers desperately needed a receiver who could provide a vertical threat and make successful jump ball plays.
He has proved to be the perfect fit for this role, bringing in explosive energy and the ability to create separation, which the Panthers' receiving core was desperately missing throughout the season. Many believed Terrace Marshall Jr. might be able to fulfill these responsibilities. He could not live up to expectations.
Regarding Bryce Young, having a safety net to bail him out from time to time would significantly benefit his journey. I fully expect Carolina to prioritize Higgins as a target of interest this offseason.