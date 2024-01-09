3 dream pairings to help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young flourish in 2024
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers could pair Ben Johnson with Bryce Young
Ben Johnson, who hails from Charleston, South Carolina, has gained a lofty reputation serving as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. He is poised to garner significant attention during the upcoming cycle and the Carolina Panthers have already thrown their hat in the ring as expected.
Last offseason, the Panthers attempted to recruit the 36-year-old coach. However, they were unsuccessful after he spurned multiple advances. Johnson ultimately returned to the Lions for unfinished business.
Johnson has made a significant contribution to the changes occurring in Detroit. This year alone, the Lions have won the NFC North and ranked among the top three teams in offensive yards. It's enhanced his head coaching credentials along the way.
The progressive coach has also played a crucial role in revamping veteran quarterback Jared Goff's performance Johnson has transformed him into a playoff-caliber signal-caller who ranks in the top three for passing yards. No mean feat considering how his talent was perceived before the bombshell trade.
Bringing Johnson to the Carolinas would finally fulfill Tepper's dreams of finding a young, offensive-minded head coach. Additionally, acquiring the play-caller would set Bryce Young on the right track and restore some confidence we saw during his Alabama days when he took the college football world by storm.