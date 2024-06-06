3 dream scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Watching the first edition of The Blueprint raised excitement about what's occurring within the Carolina Panthers. The energy, purpose, and direction implemented by Dan Morgan and Dave Canales were refreshing to witness. Hopefully, this can finally provide the franchise with the foundations needed to excel long-term.
It's important for fans not to get too carried away. This was the NFL's worst team by a considerable margin last season. Things will take time to evolve satisfactorily. Canales and Morgan have a clear vision for the organization, but their ambitious project also needs patience.
Canales' first objective is to make the Panthers fundamentally sound in all phases. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator believes the personnel is in place to turn things around. If he can deploy his strategies and enthusiasm across the roster, it won't take much longer for improvements to arrive.
If these three dream scenarios come to fruition in 2024, the Panthers will be on the right path at long last.
Carolina Panthers get 17 games from Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers are counting heavily on Jaycee Horn next season. Their cornerback room doesn't look the strongest, although the prospect of further additions cannot be dismissed if the right opportunities come along. Therefore, the team's best shutdown coverage presence must stay healthy.
That's been easier said than done for Horn. He's appeared in just 22 games over his first three seasons. The talent he brings to the table is undeniable, but being available is equally important heading into a critical Year 4 of his professional career.
Carolina picked up Horn's fifth-year option to provide some extra flexibility depending on how things play out. The former first-round pick altered his training methods away from the team - something he hopes can result in better fortunes on the health front.
The jury is still out. But if Horn can stay healthy for a full 17-game slate, the Panthers' chances of progressing improve exponentially.