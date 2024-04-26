3 elite traits Xavier Legette brings to the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have a new wide receiver.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales had a guy they wanted more than any other. Despite all but disclosing this information before the 2024 NFL Draft began, that didn't stop the Carolina Panthers from making Xavier Legette their newest wide receiver by moving up one spot to No. 32 overall after striking a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Many were confused by the decision to switch spots considering the Panthers were kicking off Day 2 at No. 33. However, this provided the franchise with the possibility of triggering a fifth-year option on his rookie contract. This will come in handy if the wideout becomes what Carolina hopes throughout his career.
This pick wasn't well received by some fans, but it's someone that those in positions of power had conviction in and they struck accordingly. It's become synonymous with how Morgan and Canales have approached their first offseason as a cohesive tandem with the common goal of bringing respectability to the organization.
If they feel like Legette is a genuine difference-maker, there needs to be a level of trust attached. With this in mind, here are three elite traits that the former South Carolina standout brings to the Panthers.
Elite traits Xavier Legette brings to the Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette's coordination
It took a while for Xavier Legette to get going at the collegiate level. But when he eventually put everything together, the breakout campaign in 2023 turned him from a late-round afterthought into the Carolina Panthers' No. 32 overall selection.
Legette made substantial improvements to his game. One of the biggest positives centered on coordination in all phases. The wideout looked a lot more fluid in terms of body control, matching his lower and upper half movements in unison to cause endless complications to opposing pass defenses.
This also came across with the prospect's hand-eye coordination. Legette is credited with just two drops from 97 targets in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus, averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game through the air. Considering how finer the margins become at the next level, this is a useful tool to have in your arsenal.