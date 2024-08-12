3 emerging problems at Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers training camp is in full swing and the organization has plenty to ponder following their preseason loss at the New England Patriots.
On paper, Dan Morgan has made strides to improve the roster for the present and the future. Time will tell how well the new acquisitions will fit in with the team as the regular season rapidly approaches.
Injuries are a part of the game. The Panthers have dealt with a few moderate complications during training camp so far. Once an injury occurs, teams hope that they have a quality player to step in and not miss a beat.
In the Panthers' first preseason game, none of the starters on offense or defense played. This opened up opportunities for some of the players that are on the roster fringes. With a final score of 17-3 in New England's favor, there were only a handful of players that increased their stock.
Here are three emerging problems as Week 2 of the preseason approaches for the Panthers.
Emerging problems for the Carolina Panthers at 2024 training camp
Tight End injuries
The incumbent starter Tommy Tremble has yet to take the field in full pads during training camp as he’s dealing with a hamstring issue. There’s a definite buzz around the former third-round pick, stemming from the amount of excitement that head coach Dave Canales has spoken about him.
The second tight end on the Carolina Panthers' most recent depth chart is veteran Ian Thomas. He has taken part in training camp but is currently dealing with a calf injury that could keep him sidelined until the start of the regular season according to Canales.
If the Panthers season opener was today, Ja’Tavion Sanders would most likely be the starter at tight end. He is a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round out of the University of Texas.
Sanders has shown some flashes of skill so far in camp, but the Panthers would most likely want to bring him along slowly. He wasn’t targeted in the first preseason game. However, he did make a nice block to set up a first-down run.
Jordan Matthews is a tight end who has been converted from a wide receiver. At 32 years old, he serves as a veteran on this Panthers roster. He has a legitimate shot to make the 53-man roster, especially with how the injuries to the position have stacked up.
In the Week 1 preseason contest, Matthews hauled in three receptions for 48 receiving yards and was the leading receiver for the Panthers.
Needless to say, this position group is heavily banged up. Fans could potentially see a low amount of production with this group due to rustiness.