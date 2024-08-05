Carolina Panthers escape significant injury scare at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
There were a plethora of reasons why the Carolina Panthers finished as the NFL's bottom-feeder with a 2-15 record in 2023. Among them was the countless injuries to key personnel suffered during one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The Panthers are dealing with more health issues this summer. Potential key contributors such as running back Jonathon Brooks and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum are working their way back from long-term complications. Carolina's tight end room is also severely depleted, although there's hope former third-round selection Tommy Tremble can resume practices again in the not-too-distant future.
However, there was some good news to cheer. It can't be doom and gloom all the time, right?
Xavier Legette's absence over the second half of Sunday's practice got people talking. It was later revealed the physically gifted wide receiver suffered a foot injury. Further tests would reveal the extent and how long he'd be missing from the lineup.
Carolina Panthers receive good news on Xavier Legette's injury
Head coach Dave Canales confirmed reports that the MRI showed no fractures in his foot, which was the best possible outcome. The Panthers are erring on the side of caution with the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. This means he won't be available for their preseason opener at the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
"The MRI revealed no fractures in the foot, which is fantastic news, you know, for us to find that out. So we're just day-to-day with him. I would not expect him [Xavier Legette] to play in this preseason game. Just on the side of caution. It wasn't any play in particular. It was just kind of eating up on him. So at that point, you know, we just tried to get ahead of it and I think we did a good job of our staff identifying that and making sure we took the necessary precautions to make sure he's out there."- Dave Canales
Every Panthers fan can rest easier knowing that Legette won't be on the shelf for an extended period. Taking every possible precaution at this stage of preparations is the correct call. It removes some explosiveness from the offense, but it's better to get the pass-catcher 100 percent before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Nothing else matters.
This is the second injury scare Legette's given the Panthers since becoming their first-round pick. The South Carolina product missed mandatory minicamp and some other workouts with hamstring soreness. Again, the medical staff took him out of the firing line to minimize the risk of unnecessary complications. Had it been a typical regular season game week, Canales is confident he would have featured.
Hopefully, this is the end of Legette's immediate health worries and he enjoys a smooth sailing journey from here on. The Panthers are expecting the wideout to become a huge factor in their passing attack led by quarterback Bryce Young. He's far from the finished article, but the rookie possesses athletic traits that cannot be taught.
Being so dynamic is always going to come with a risk of soft tissue and muscle injuries. Legette is 6-foot-1 and posted a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash. He's a physical specimen that must be managed carefully by the Panthers throughout what could potentially be a prolific career.
Anything less would be a body blow to the offense in 2024 and beyond.