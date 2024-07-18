Xavier Legette 40 time: How fast did they run the 40-yard dash?
By Dean Jones
It didn't take long to realize that the Carolina Panthers were high on Xavier Legette. The physically gifted wide receiver took the college football world by storm at South Carolina in 2023. After several impressive meetings with those in power, they were convinced this was the guy to provide a spark into their offensive strategy.
Legette was there for the taking at the end of the first round. Once Dan Morgan heard through the grapevine that another team - reportedly the New England Patriots - was looking to jump the queue, he got on the phone to his former employers. A trade-up one spot to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft was agreed with the Buffalo Bills - something that also provides the Panthers with a fifth-year option if everything goes according to plan.
Xavier Legette's background and early career
After a standout early start to his football journey at Mullins High School, Legette was listed as a three-star recruit by ESPN. He opted to remain close to home, joining the South Carolina Gamecocks where he formed a close relationship with current Panthers' cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Things didn't go well for Legette over his first four years. He took time to settle and found opportunities limited. Restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic didn't help, but it seemed as if his NFL ambitions were falling by the wayside.
An extra year of eligibility helped enormously. Legette knew it was the last chance saloon and responded accordingly, breaking out and becoming one of college football's most dynamic wideouts. This resulted in 71 receptions for 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns - all career-highs by a considerable margin.
This also propelled him from a draft afterthought into a potential first-round selection. His exceptional testing throughout the assessment process cemented these claims.
Analyzing Xavier Legette's 40-yard dash performance
Standing out in such a deep wide receiver class was difficult for anybody. Legette managed to accomplish this feat thanks to a blazing display of speed at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Legette turned on the burners to record a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis. Considering he stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 221 pounds, this was a remarkable showcase of athleticism. Something that came across in no uncertain terms during his final college campaign with the Gamecocks, where he was almost unstoppable at times.
His 10-yard split clocked in at 1.54 seconds. This shows Legette's explosiveness and ability to get up to top speed quickly. When coupled with his physical strength and tireless work ethic, it's not hard to see why the Panthers became so enamored with the player.
Where did Xavier Legette's 40-time rank among wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Player
School
Time
Draft Result
Xavier Worthy
Texas
4.21 seconds
No. 28
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU
4.33 seconds
No. 23
Adonai Mitchell
Texas
4.34 seconds
No. 52
Devontez Walker
North Carolina
4.36 seconds
No. 113
Jacob Cowing
Arizona
4.38 seconds
No. 135
Xavier Legette
South Carolina
4.39 seconds
No. 32
Anthony Gould
Oregon State
4.39 seconds
No. 142
Ladd McConkey
Georgia
4.39 seconds
No. 34
Roman Wilson
Michigan
4.39 seconds
No. 84
Troy Franklin
Oregon
4.41 seconds
No. 102
The Panthers feel like they have a player of immense promise on their hands. Legette's lovable persona is matched by ruthless aggression between the white lines. There is some refinement needed to improve his route running, but head coach Dave Canales would be wise to devise plays specifically to maximize his athletic skills right out of the gate.
Bryce Young needs all the help he can get after a rookie year that was nothing short of catastrophic. The Panthers moved heaven and earth this offseason to put the signal-caller in a more stable position to excel moving forward. Legette will play a significant part in that. He could even become the team's No. 1 option in the passing game if things go better than anticipated.
Speed and vertical threats were seldom seen in Carolina last time around. Looking at Legette's 40-time and overall athleticism, that's about to change for the better.