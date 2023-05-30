3 extremely early Carolina Panthers betting props not to miss in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which extremely early Carolina Panthers betting props could provide opportunities during the 2023 season?
With the NBA campaign and soccer season in Europe winding down, attention is slowly turning back to football betting with 100 days to go until the 2023 slate officially begins. For the Carolina Panthers, it's something that comes with hope and optimism not seen since the team's glory days in the mid-2010s.
An impressive offseason of recruitment and a clear path to potential playoff contention long-term has been a refreshing change of pace in recent months. Tempering expectations might be the best course of action initially, but one could make a strong argument for Carolina winning the NFC South next season if everything goes according to plan.
Some will be counted upon more than others. But the hallmark of any contending team is a collaborative effort from top-to-bottom across the roster, which is what Frank Reich and his staff will be aiming for as a minimum requirement when competitive action begins.
Getting ahead of the game is always a good thing. We've got you covered in that regard with three extremely early Panthers prop bets that could reap hefty rewards in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bet No. 1
- Over 3,300.5 passing yards (season) at -112 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
All eyes will be on Bryce Young from the moment he steps onto the field. There is an enormous amount of hype surrounding the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his poise and temperament indicate this won't be a big complication when push comes to shove.
Young might be No. 2 on the depth chart currently, but that won't be the case for much longer considering how well he's started the offseason. Reich and his staff will get a better indication of where the former Alabama star is at when training camp rolls around, which also sees the formidable New York Jets defense come to Spartanburg for another decent measuring stick.
Looking at the weapons available to Young and his career trajectory before arriving in Carolina, taking him to throw more than 3,300.5 passing yards next season at -112 (bet $112 to win $100) with FanDuel Sportsbook seems like a solid wager.
Jonathan Mingo prop bet
- Most receiving yards by a rookie at +1,200 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
There is a quiet sense of intrigue about what Jonathan Mingo could do as a rookie. The second-round selection is a physical specimen that can emerge into a true No. 1 wide receiver over time, but the Panthers have enough in their arsenal to allow the Ole Miss product a little leeway to develop during his first campaign in a professional environment.
This is a long shot. But if Mingo hits the ground running and develops early chemistry with Young, backing him to gain the most receiving yards of any rookie at +1,200 (bet $100 to win $1,200) might not be far-fetched with only Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson, and Zay Flowers with better odds currently.
Bryce Young prop bet No. 2
- To win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +450 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
As stated previously, Young has the weight of the world on his shoulders. But his cooler-than-ice demeanor coupled with a ruthless mentality between the white lines meant picking him at No.1 overall was an easy decision for the Carolina Panthers when the time came.
Young could flourish thanks to his elite-level processing, accuracy at all three levels, and ability to come through in key moments. Although running back Bijan Robinson is the current favorite, placing a bet on the signal-caller to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 at +450 (bet $100 to win $450) with FanDuel Sportsbook could be worth its weight in gold.
If you do take up this advice, please gamble responsibly and bet what you can afford.