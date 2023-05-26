3 forgotten Carolina Panthers players that could contribute in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which forgotten Carolina Panthers players could make better contributions under the new coaching regime led by Frank Reich in 2023?
While all the spotlight has been centered on Bryce Young and the wealth of new additions made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason, it must be a collective effort across the board for head coach Frank Reich to hit the ground running in 2023. The early signs are encouraging, but a lot of hard work is ahead and with so many changes, it might take time before everything comes together effectively.
Looking at the Panthers right now compared to this time last year, it's night and day. Matt Rhule's complete incompetence has been replaced by forward-thinking, professional NFL people all working towards the same goal and holding each other accountable.
This time of year is always an exciting one as fans wait with bated breath to see their new faces that will hopefully become franchise heroes. But spare a thought for those that have gone well under the radar with uncertain futures, too.
With that being said, here are three forgotten Panthers players that could potentially make bigger contributions under the new coaching regime in 2023.
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
After catching the eye when called upon in 2022, there is hope Raheem Blackshear can continue progressing into a rotational contributor next season. The running back has barely been mentioned following the high-profile arrival of Miles Sanders in free agency, but he might be a surprise most teams don't see coming provided the Virginia Tech product forces his way into the Carolina Panthers' new offense.
Blackshear demonstrated explosiveness and elusiveness on occasions last season after being snapped up from the Buffalo Bills practice squad. His ability as a kick returner is something else that could serve him well with a full offseason under his belt.
The Panthers didn't sign anybody with the talent to replace Blackshear at No. 3 on the depth chart. Now it's up to the player to prove he truly belongs.