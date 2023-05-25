One throw overshadows clinical Bryce Young display at Carolina Panthers practice
By Dean Jones
It was always going to happen sooner or later, but one throw from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young overshadowed a clinical practice on Thursday.
Bryce Young got the chance to take in the sights of Bank of America Stadium for a special practice session in front of Carolina Panthers fans on Thursday. This is where the quarterback will hopefully be calling home for the next decade if everything goes well, which those in power are betting on after giving up significant assets to secure his services at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
While the large majority have nothing but positivity in their minds, others are still bitter about the Panthers taking Young over C.J. Stroud. Nothing to do with the talent, obviously, but because of the height and durability concerns once he comes up against NFL-caliber defenses weekly.
There was an enormous sense of excitement to see Young and his teammates on the field. It was a polished performance from the signal-caller overall, but one throw has overshadowed everything else.
Batted pass overshadows great practice for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
When our good friends at the Panthers on Tap podcast put out a video showing Young having a pass tipped by nose tackle Shy Tuttle. And you guessed it, the haters came out in full force almost immediately after.
This is in keeping with the severe narrative pushing that enveloped the fanbase throughout Carolina's pre-draft process. Much like then, this one video completely ignores the bigger picture.
How about this one courtesy of the Panther Nation podcast? An absolute dart with perfect placement from Young, which was expertly brought in by Gary Jennings for good measure.
Or can I interest you in this one? Young went through his progressions rapidly before delivering a strike in stride to Terrace Marshall Jr. across the middle.
And what do you know, it wasn't batted down.
If you want to find more, then it won't take much searching on Twitter to see how poised, accurate, and confident Young looked under center. Something that's made all the more impressive by the fact he's starting behind veterans who've had weeks to get themselves up to speed.
No matter if you're just starting out like Young or the league's best like Patrick Mahomes, defenses sometimes make plays. Funny, right?
That's another thing that's gotten lost in the criticism of a kid that hasn't let his 5-foot-10 frame stop him from accumulating a wealth of accolades against the best talent college and high school football had to offer. Defenses will have good days and come up with plays - Young is not a miracle worker nor should anyone expect him to be.
This isn't the first batted pass of Young's career and it won't be the last. It was a tremendous play from Tuttle, but the signal-caller showed his resolve by bouncing back and displaying the sort of command that's been heavily praised by head coach Frank Reich in recent weeks.
It's nothing new for Young, even if it is annoying. What's important for the player is taking things one day at a time, continue inspiring confidence in the locker room, and preparing effectively for the challenges that lie ahead.
Nobody could have asked more from Young over the early off-season period. One batted pass doesn't change that.