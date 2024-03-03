3 former Carolina Panthers we'd like to see return in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers players could be of significant use to the new regime if they test the free-agent market in 2024?
The Carolina Panthers have some difficult decisions to make in the weeks and months ahead. Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales need to work out how to navigate the team's roster building this offseason. They need to squeeze every last drop out of the resources available. After some suspect recruitment and allowing good players to leave under previous regimes, there needs to be a concerted effort to inspire confidence among the fanbase that things are being done differently.
Easier said than done in one offseason, of course. The Panthers were the league's worst team in 2024 and don't even have the No. 1 overall pick to show for it. There also might not be much money to go around if Brian Burns gets franchise-tagged and linebacker Frankie Luvu receives a well-deserved extension.
While new additions are almost guaranteed in pursuit of getting the Panthers out of their current plight, the prospect of bringing in some with previous connections should be considered if the right opportunities present themselves. In truth, nothing should be off the table as things can't get much worse.
With this in mind, here are three former Panthers players we'd love to see return in 2024. Whether they will or not is another matter.
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Denzel Perryman
Denzel Perryman's time with the Carolina Panthers was brief. Many thought he could be a tremendous asset to the linebacking corps after flashing with the Los Angeles Chargers. It didn't take long to figure out there was an extreme personality clash with head coach Matt Rhule. He was subsequently traded to the Las Vegas Raiders without playing a competitive down.
Perryman made the Panthers look foolish by making the Pro Bowl that season. He spent another year in Las Vegas before joining the Houston Texans in 2023, helping their defense flourish under DeMeco Ryans as the AFC South team enjoyed a memorable campaign.
Whether Perryman would consider going back to Carolina after the way he was treated is debatable. He's the sort of dog-mentality character Dan Morgan is looking for and those who mismanaged his situation before are no longer around. The Panthers could do a lot worse that's for sure.