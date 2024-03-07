3 former Carolina Panthers players who failed with their new team in 2023
Things didn;t go well for these former Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers players failed to establish themselves on new teams during the 2023 campaign?
Much has been made about former Carolina Panthers players thriving elsewhere. The franchise developed a troubling habit of allowing star players to depart when they still had plenty of good years left in the tank. They underestimated their influence and couldn't replace them effectively. One of many reasons why most previous decision-makers are no longer around.
Dan Morgan was complicit in those decisions. The new general manager was promoted despite questions about his attachment to Scott Fitterer. He's looking to adopt a different approach, which is the minimum requirement for a franchise languishing among the bottom-feeders heading into another critical recruitment period.
Fans can't help but look enviously at those who left achieving considerable success elsewhere. That's not always the case, of course, but Morgan's task will be to shift the narrative and finally bring some respectability back to the Carolinas.
With that being said, here are three former Panthers players who failed with their new team in 2023.
Myles Hartsfield - Former Carolina Panthers DB
When Myles Hartsfield left the Carolina Panthers in favor of reuniting with Steve Wilks on the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, many thought this was a tremendous landing spot for the defensive back. His previous connection to the defensive coordinator coupled with some encouraging progress from a rotational role meant hopes were high. Unfortunately for the player, things didn't go according to plan.
Hartsfield struggled to integrate himself into a Niners defense loaded with exceptional talent at all three levels of the field. He was a surprise roster cut when those in power trimmed down their 53-man roster. He hasn't been seen in the league since. It remains to be seen whether or not another opportunity will arrive during the 2024 offseason.