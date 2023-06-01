3 former Carolina Panthers players who surprisingly remain unsigned in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers players still find themselves surprisingly unsigned as preparations for the upcoming 2023 campaign gather pace?
It seems as if the Carolina Panthers might be set with their current roster heading into the business end of the preparation period. General manager Scott Fitterer might make a couple of tweaks here and there depending on how certain position groups are performing throughout early workouts, but the core nucleus is in place for what will hopefully become a prosperous campaign in 2023.
The Panthers have brought in plenty of new faces throughout the spring and also extended a few who were around last season. Cam Erving and Michael Jordan became the latest two to re-sign on new deals, which provides the franchise with key offensive line depth and leadership within the locker room.
There are still some who've turned out for Carolina in recent seasons still sitting on the market. While players like Cam Newton could face a long road back, others will probably be scratching their heads as to why another chance hasn't arrived as yet.
With that being said, here are three former Panthers players that surprisingly remain unsigned in 2023.
Matt Paradis - Former Carolina Panthers C
Every team is always looking for ways to solidify depth on their offensive line. Now that Matt Paradis has fully healed from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 campaign with the Carolina Panthers ahead of time, it's been surprising to see no organization bring him into the building for a closer look.
Paradis was a solid if not spectacular performer for the Panthers. His production didn't justify the massive contract he received in free agency, but this was also impacted by the complete lack of talent alongside him on the protection's interior.
Whether Paradis wants to play again is another big question. Especially considering that a starting spot wouldn't be guaranteed anymore after missing so much football.