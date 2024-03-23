3 former Carolina Panthers who won’t live up to their new contracts
Will these former Carolina Panthers be worth the money?
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers players could have a hard time living up to their new contracts after departing the franchise this offseason?
It came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers undergo a significant roster overhaul this offseason. After winning just two games last season and handing over the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears, drastic measures were needed. Dan Morgan's moves haven't gone down well with everyone, but adopting a business-first model with no sentiment attached was the only way this struggling franchise could move forward positively.
The Panthers have done a decent job in difficult circumstances. Established stars left the building. There was a primary focus on providing quarterback Bryce Young with a better supporting cast. The defense looks weaker, but Ejiro Evero is surrounding himself with players capable of fitting into his scheme immediately after working with the coordinator throughout his coaching journey.
Whether this brings an immediate turnaround in fortunes remains to be seen. It'll also be interesting to see how those who've taken their chances elsewhere for one reason or another fare away from the organization.
With this in mind, here are three former Panthers players who could have trouble living up to their new contracts.
Shaquill Griffin - Former Carolina Panthers CB
After becoming a late addition to the Carolina Panthers last season, Shaquill Griffin's stay was brief. Despite the team's need to find another reliable cornerback or two, those in power opted to look elsewhere rather than taking another look at the Pro Bowler. With C.J. Henderson, Vonn Bell, and Donte Jackson also moving on, the secondary will have a completely different look to it when competitive action resumes once again.
Griffin wasn't out of work long after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. That's decent money for someone cut by the Houston Texans in 2023 and who took time to settle in Carolina. Whether he can live up to it within Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense is another matter.