3 free-agent wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could sign to help Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign T.Y. Hilton
There will be some notable tweaks with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as the play-caller. But the progressive young mind stated publicly that making drastic alterations at this point of the season could do more harm than good to the Carolina Panthers.
That means elements of Frank Reich's offense will remain whether fans like it or not. Something that could lead the organization to T.Y. Hilton in a bid to get themselves a consistent outside presence for rookie signal-caller Bryce Young.
Hilton might be a little long in the tooth at almost 34 years old. But he is a four-time Pro Bowler with four 1,0000-yard receiving seasons who already has a previous connection to Reich from their time together on the Indianapolis Colts.
The former third-round selection was used sparingly by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, so just how much Hilton has left in the tank is debatable. Nobody would know better than Reich if he came in for a workout, but convincing any veteran to join a team going nowhere fast is a difficult proposition.
Carolina's primary objective this season has turned from potentially competing for the NFC South to Bryce Young's development. While there's hope those already around can make improvements with Thomas Brown calling plays, there's also a need to bring in reinforcements either this season or when 2024 recruitment gets underway.