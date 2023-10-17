4 Carolina Panthers who stand to benefit most from play-calling switch
Better times could be ahead...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers could end up benefitting most from the decision to give offensive coordinator Thomas Brown play-calling duties?
There were always going to be changes during the bye week. The Carolina Panthers have lost six straight to begin the campaign, so keeping the status quo and pretending everything was rosy isn't an option in pursuit of getting out of their current slump.
Frank Reich got the ball rolling on Monday by confirming he'd given up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. This was always the natural course of action no matter the record, which has also been largely well-received by a fanbase in desperate need of inspiration.
Brown has the sort of progressive thinking more in keeping with the modern-day NFL. Coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree also brings a significant amount of intrigue at a time when everything is crumbling in Carolina.
The timing is absolutely perfect with the extra week to plan and make alterations to the schematic concepts. But which Panthers could end up benefitting most from the play-calling switch?
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
We've seen flashes rather than anything substantial from a production standpoint where Tommy Tremble is concerned. The tight end had his early development significantly dented by the previous coaching regime, but there could be an opportunity to put his impressive athleticism to good use with Thomas Brown calling plays.
Tremble caught the eye against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 thanks in no small part to his extraordinary leap over an oncoming defender. This was one play and it's been a small sample size over the last three years, but it's a sign of some wasted physical attributes.
Hopefully, that can change with Brown at the play-calling helm. It would also be a big shock if Hayden Hurst wasn't more involved moving forward.