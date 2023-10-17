How much different will Carolina Panthers offense look under Thomas Brown?
The expected change has been made...
By Dean Jones
How much different will the Carolina Panthers offense look under Thomas Brown after Frank Reich officially handed over play-calling duties?
After six weeks of abject failure and very few encouraging signs, the Carolina Panthers are embarking on one of the most important bye weeks in franchise history. They are 0-6 and staring down the barrel of yet another campaign littered with underachievement, which is a far cry from the promises made by those in power before a competitive down was played.
It didn't take long for a big change to occur. Head coach Frank Reich officially confirmed that he's handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who finally gets the keys to hopefully spark the offense into greater heights moving forward.
Brown has a growing reputation around the league and sounds like a future head coach. Just when a top job arrives remains to be seen, but he can go a long way to solidifying his credentials by making the most out of what appears to be a difficult situation.
Carolina Panthers made play-calling change at the right time
The Panthers have a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, who's making encouraging strides and looks like someone who can make a huge difference with more experience under his belt. However, Carolina's pass-catchers aren't doing enough aside from veteran Adam Thielen, who looks like a man reborn with significant responsibilities on his shoulders.
This was an expected change within the building and the timing is right given the timeline before the Panthers' next game against the Houston Texans in Week 8. And it's clear from Young's comments via the team's website this is a shift that could benefit the Panthers' schematic concepts considerably.
"I think that's one of the unique parts of the game; we all do view the game a little bit differently, and we all have different experiences to draw from. But with that being said, one thing about TB is just his ability to come into, especially the quarterback room in all the rooms and him have that knowledge of being from a coach of seeing it from all different perspectives, all different viewpoints. I think it speaks to him as well, being able to not just come in with this. He doesn't have some, it has to be this way, I'm gonna keep this perspective locked. He has an open mind with things; he just wants to win and whatever it takes to get to that. He expresses, and he shows that's what he wants to do. So, I don't think it's just a quarterback thing."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Brown obviously hails from the Sean McVay coaching tree. Therefore, he should be fully immersed in all the latest trends and actually have play designs that scheme players open no matter their talent level.
Having played the running back position and coached tight ends before his well-deserved promotion to coordinator, he's also gained unique experience when it comes to offensive line blocking packages and passing schematics for good measure. Another big positive Brown can take through into his new play-calling role of which he will have full command.
Expect to see a lot of misdirection, high tempo, and pre-snap motion under Brown. These methods proved highly successful during the scripted portion stage of their offensive production at the Miami Dolphins before Reich went back to what he knew best rather than what was clearly working at the time.
One would also expect Brown to place a lot more trust in Young. This could involve running the no-huddle, improvising with more creative audibles, and giving him the freedom to air things out downfield with frequency providing the Alabama product's accuracy improves in this regard.
In terms of running the football, more outside designs with a committee approach is something Brown could implement. Deploy two running backs alongside Young in the backfield. Have one go out in motion once in a while. Just keep the opposing defense guessing instead of making things so predictable - especially on early downs.
It's unfortunate that Laviska Shenault Jr. might be missing for a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. But Miles Sanders could actually be healthy after the bye, and Chuba Hubbard's also proven highly productive working as a tandem.
If some things don't come off, so what? It's not like the Panthers have anything to lose at this point.
This is the opportunity Brown's been waiting for. If he can get this stumbling offense clicking, more head coaching interviews should follow.