4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Dolphins in Week 6
How did QB1 fare at Hard Rock Stadium?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6?
Despite the walls closing in fast on the Carolina Panthers after five straight losses to open the campaign, quarterback Bryce Young continues to progress with every passing week. The turnovers aren't ideal, obviously, but one cannot look at his growth overall with anything other than encouragement.
The sooner Carolina makes life easier for Young, the better. Another daunting test awaited the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft in Week 6, with the Panthers traveling to the Miami Dolphins as underdogs by more than two touchdowns for their final game before the bye.
As it turned out, Young and the Panthers weren't able to pull off a miracle. They started well but tailed off dramatically en route to another heavy loss versus a genuine Super Bowl contender.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at the Dolphins.
Bryce Young's field vision
One of the biggest question marks surrounding Bryce Young's pre-draft assessments centered on his height. Many analysts were worried about whether being 5-foot-10 would impact his ability to see the field effectively, but these concerns have been alleviated in no uncertain terms through six weeks.
Young sees the middle of the field just fine. Something that was especially evident during his touchdown throw to veteran wideout Adam Thielen that put the Carolina Panthers up 14-0.
The Heisman Trophy winner has other traits that more than compensate for his lack of height. Any criticism in this regard is from those more interested in pushing their own agendas at this point.