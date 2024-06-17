3 free agents the Carolina Panthers must consider after 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
It'll be interesting to see what changes are made by the Carolina Panthers in the weeks leading up to training camp. Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and their progressive staff should have a broader perception of what they have and what is needed to make this team more competitive next season. If the right opportunities come along, they'll bring reinforcements into the fold.
Morgan adopted a ruthless approach to his roster construction. Everything is being done with the future in mind. No rash gambles and reactionary moves stemming from inner panic. There's a methodical, business-first model in place that was sorely lacking under previous regimes.
This is an exciting and refreshing change of pace in equal measure. The Panthers have a long road back to respectability, but Morgan is laying the groundwork this offseason. He's also stated that the aggressive mindset will remain until the team's logo is feared around the league once again.
With this in mind, here are three free agents the Panthers should consider signing with their 2024 mandatory minicamp firmly in the rearview mirror.
Carolina Panthers could sign Stephon Gilmore
We'll keep this relatively short. Even though the benefits of signing Stephon Gilmore - who's been strongly linked with a return to the Carolina Panthers this offseason - are evident, the likelihood of something concrete emerging appears remote at this juncture.
The veteran revealed he's still waiting for the right offer to come along. Jadeveon Clowney - his former high school and college teammate at South Carolina - hasn't given up his recruitment pitch. However, the edge rusher hinted that there are some financial hurdles to overcome before this scenario comes to fruition.
Gilmore knows his worth. The Panthers have a price in mind and are unlikely to budge. That's not exactly the stepping stone for smooth negotiations. Morgan also revealed that other names who haven't become public knowledge are also being considered to bolster Carolina's cornerback depth.
It would be great to see Gilmore on the Panthers for a second time. But it's no guarantee by any stretch of the imagination.