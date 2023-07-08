3 free agents Carolina Panthers should sign for training camp competition in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which remaining free agents should the Carolina Panthers consider signing for further competition ahead of their upcoming training camp in 2023?
It's been a fantastic offseason of recruitment for the Carolina Panthers throughout one of the more eventful springs in franchise history. This has left the organization almost unrecognizable from the one that concluded the 2022 campaign, which was exactly what everyone needed after languishing in football poverty under the previous regime.
Perhaps the most significant factor in this equation is the promise of more arrivals to come. The Panthers set themselves up well financially and have $26.57 million in available resources with only quarterback Bryce Young to sign from their 2023 NFL Draft class.
Some position groups could take priority over others looking at the current state of affairs across the roster. But nothing can be ruled out where general manager Scott Fitterer is concerned with his in-on-every-deal mentality.
With this in mind, here are three free agents that the Panthers should consider signing to increase camp competition in 2023.
Carolina Panthers should sign William Jackson III
Having faith in their current cornerback options is a major gamble for the Carolina Panthers given how things are being perceived from the outside looking in. This is due to injuries and a lack of consistency that could mean this unit becomes a weak link for Ejiro Evero's defense next season unless significant improvements don't arrive.
If the Panthers aren't satisfied with how things are unfolding early at training camp, they have the capital to bring in a veteran that could potentially make a big impression right out of the gate. In this scenario and if everything checks out on the health front, William Jackson III might be an option to consider.
Jackson's endured some rough luck over the last two seasons but is a capable performer when healthy. This would also provide a veteran presence within the locker room to mentor the likes of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. during crucial seasons from their personal perspectives.