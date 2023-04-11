3 free agents the Carolina Panthers were smart to avoid in 2023
Carolina Panthers were right to avoid Odell Beckham Jr.
When the Carolina Panthers deemed D.J. Moore a worthy sacrifice in pursuit of securing the No. 1 overall selection, it left the wide receiver room short of reliable options. Something that took the unit from one of promise to a potential weak link unless the right reinforcements came into the building.
Thankfully, this is something the Panthers managed to accomplish with supreme efficiency. Adam Thielen's decision to spurn others in favor of Carolina was a huge statement of intent, with D.J. Chark another that could provide legitimate production if he stays clear of injury.
There was an obvious temptation to go bold and lure Odell Beckham Jr. The Panthers had representation at his private workout and although it was a long shot, Carolina was one of few teams that had the financial clout to pull this off after some masterful salary-cap management from Samir Suleiman.
Beckham's been out of the game for a long time, but he looks fully healthy and ready to make a contribution somewhere. It looked for a while as if he'd join the New York Jets, but the Baltimore Ravens came with an offer he could refuse worth $15 million - far more than most analysts expected.
Either way, this was the correct call for the Panthers. But if those on the roster cannot meet the necessary targets, finding a true No. 1 option could arguably become their biggest priority in 2024.