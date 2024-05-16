Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers now know what their 2024 season structure will look like after the NFL released its long-awaited schedule for the upcoming campaign. Fans can plan trips and examine in greater detail how things might unfold. It's also a chance to start shifting some narratives during the first season with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
There will be no primetime games for the Panthers next season. They'll have a stand-alone game in Germany against the New York Giants, but this is a damning indictment of how the league perceived the toxic environment and poor football product that was on display from start to finish last year.
Canales is looking to change all that. He's enthusiastic and harbors the inner belief needed to galvanize a roster on its knees. Dan Morgan has done his part throughout the offseason, making some tough decisions and bringing in what he believes are the right characters to bring respectability back to this once-proud organization.
While all this is positive, expecting miracles right away is foolish. With this in mind, we made predictions for how each Panthers game might go in 2024.
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 1
The Carolina Panthers will get another divisional game to kick off their 2024 campaign. Dave Canales and his squad make the trip to take on the New Orleans Saints, who also come into the campaign with more questions than answers following an eventful offseason.
New Orleans had to do some salary-cap gymnastics to comply with NFL regulations once again. They also decided to keep faith with quarterback Derek Carr despite his rocky first season with the franchise. There is enough talent across their roster to be competitive, but there's no doubt that head coach Dennis Allen is firmly on the hot seat.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
The Panthers are going to have a statement win at some stage during the season. What better time for this to arrive than Week 1 to get the Canales era off to the best possible start against an NFC South foe?
Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers - Week 2
There are increased expectations around the Los Angeles Chargers this season. They pulled off a coup by making Jim Harbaugh their new head coach, who's a born winner and is sure to instantly improve the mindset within the building.
Harbaugh's offseason moves indicate the Chargers are going to be physical and take some pressure off quarterback Justin Herbert. They have a new stud bookend tackle tandem after spending their first-round selection on Joe Alt, which should provide the signal-caller with enough time to make plays despite losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen from the passing attack.
Prediction: Loss (1-1)
This is going to be an aggressive encounter and the Panthers must be up for the challenge. Given the presence of Herbert, some outstanding defensive players, and Harbaugh's exceptional credentials, attaining victory is going to be difficult.