3 glaring Carolina Panthers needs after roster cuts in 2023
What are three glaring needs the Carolina Panthers have heading into the upcoming 2023 campaign following roster cuts?
There is a lot to unpack following roster cuts and waiver wire acquisitions earlier this week. The Carolina Panthers spent the last several days making tough decisions to get their organization where those in power want to be within the 53-man roster they will be rolling with for the foreseeable future.
These are tough times for any player going through this process. It is hard to imagine the mental toll this is having on them and their families and it only reminds us that these are human beings.
This is something many front office and coaching personnel have to keep in mind as well as they continue this process through the week.
Proceeding these moves, the Panthers will be entering the season with areas on their roster that could be quite glaring to the naked eye. While there are some strong positions across the depth chart, others are not in the realm of confidence and steadiness but more uncertainty and questions than ever before.
I have identified three positions that could use reinforcements after the Panthers' recent roster cuts. Something that could be a complication if an injury or two occurs.