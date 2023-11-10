3 huge Carolina Panthers offseason needs at the 2023 midway point
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers need better pass-rushers
This was a concern heading into the 2023 campaign and even more so now. The Carolina Panthers have no consistent pass-rushing presence aside from Brian Burns, who remains a standout performer without yet receiving the lucrative contract extension he richly deserves.
After Burns, it's slim pickings. Yetur Gross-Matos has improved but might not come back in free agency, with father time seemingly catching up with Justin Houston after his late arrival during the preseason.
The young guns such as D.J. Johnson and Amare Barno have failed to make the necessary impact on Carolina's defensive rotation. Although Ejiro Evero's defense has performed well despite countless complications, they are in desperate need of another presence capable of generating pressure in opposing backfields.
Getting productive pass-rushers on the open market isn't a cheap exercise. The Panthers aren't exactly rich in draft capital either, which means those in power might have to get creative in pursuit of finding upgrades.
Their current predicament also makes not giving Burns long-term financial security all the more bizarre. Carolina once again turned down multiple inquiries for the one-time Florida State star before the deadline - a move that increased his leverage when the time comes for his representatives to resume negotiations.
This could have easily been the cornerback position. But C.J. Henderson's turnaround under Evero's guidance means all hope is not lost if Jaycee Horn can get back 100 percent from yet another injury.