3 huge Carolina Panthers offseason needs at the 2023 midway point
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers are desperate for WR upgrades
Bryce Young has performed admirably up to now. It's not been perfect and the rookie quarterback is making mistakes, but some mitigating factors are also behind his indifferent production that must be addressed as a matter of extreme urgency.
As we've already mentioned, the offensive line needs to improve. If not, then the Carolina Panthers must focus their attention on finding the right formula to keep Young upright.
After that, the skill position players are not up to the required standard. Adam Thielen aside, the wide receiver group has been a complete letdown compared to the expectations many had on their shoulders before a competitive down was played.
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s been a non-factor and couldn't find a willing trade partner before the deadline. D.J. Chark's stay in Carolina will also be brief unless there is a meteoric turnaround over the second half of 2022.
Couple this with gadget weapon Laviska Shenault Jr. being out of contract and Jonathan Mingo going through some rookie turmoil, and the Panthers must bolster this position group next spring.
Anything less is complete malpractice and will be a detriment to Young's development as a franchise performer under center. The Panthers made a substantial investment in their quarterback, so they better do everything to surround him with the quality needed to finally get this team off the canvas and back into contention.