4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Colts in Week 9
How did QB1 fare at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
What were major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9?
After arguably the most impressive outing of his pro career to date, quarterback Bryce Young looked to build further positivity in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. This game also had added meaning for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who was going up versus the team that deemed him expendable midway through the 2022 campaign.
Reich was keeping an even keel throughout the week. So was Young, who knows the job is far from finished despite Carolina getting their first triumph of the season in the face of No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud last time out.
As it turned out, Young was abysmal and the Panthers' offense suffered as a result. Something that led to yet another home hammering versus beatable opposition.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at Bank of America Stadium.
Bryce Young's protection
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Carolina Panthers have a protection issue. This is harming Bryce Young's ability to produce the goods under center and despite hopes things would improve, the same old issues remain.
These reared their ugly head right from the outset in Week 9. Young got out on the move when he could, which indicates some real trust issues are building between the offensive line and the signal-caller.
Unless something alters quickly, this is going to remain a serious concern. But in truth, there is no miracle cure at this stage of the season, and certainly not lower down the Panthers' depth chart.