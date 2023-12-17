3 intriguing Carolina Panthers prop bets vs. Falcons in Week 15
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard prop bets
- Over 16.5 rushing attempts at -108 with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $108 to win $100)
Chuba Hubbard has gone from an afterthought more often than not to a core component in the offensive strategy this season. It's not been an easy three-year stint with the Carolina Panthers up to now. However, he's managed to overcome adversity thanks to a blend of hard work, perseverance, and maximizing every opportunity.
Hubbard is now the undisputed No. 1 running back. The Carolina Panthers are putting some significant responsibilities on his shoulders. He's responded well, and vastly outperformed big-money signing Miles Sanders during a breakout campaign from the former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State.
As previously stated, the weather isn't going to be great for Carolina's home game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. This makes running the football effectively of paramount importance. It would also take the pressure off quarterback Bryce Young and play to the offensive line's strengths.
Hubbard's running with more physicality than ever before. His contact balance has improved exponentially since his first season. He's also making a bigger impact in the passing game to further enhance his ever-growing influence.
Expect the Panthers to lean on Hubbard heavily. That's why backing the player to receive more than 16.5 carries looks like tremendous value all things considered.