3 intriguing offseason Carolina Panthers position battles in 2024
Carolina Panthers WR rotation
- Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Jalen Coker.
After rostering one of the worst wideout rooms in the NFL last season, the improvement plan was clear. Adding the talented Diontae Johnson and first-round rookie Xavier Legette alongside the forever reliable Adam Thielen should put the finishing touches on the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers. But who is left in the receiver corps that could see snaps?
Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker has garnered praise from Dave Canales during the team's rookie minicamp, with the first-year head coach noting his skillset that includes separation as well as impressive run-after-catch ability. As we know, it's tough for an undrafted player to make an NFL roster let alone to be available for Week 1. Given the adulation, we might see the Holy Cross product suit up for Carolina this season.
Fortunately for Coker, that praise may go a long way considering how unimpressive the guys he will be competing with have looked thus far in their young careers. Their respective statuses are hanging precariously heading into a pivotal offseason.
Terrace Marshall Jr. barely saw playing time last season, finishing with statistics just marginally better than his rookie campaign. This came as somewhat of a surprise after the improvements made during his second season as a pro. It could be due to the mess of an offense run by the team last season, or possibly some regression in the former LSU Tiger's play.
Also in the wideout room is second-year player Jonathan Mingo. The Ole Miss product saw action in 15 contests a season ago and posted 43 catches for 418 receiving yards as a rookie, but consistently struggled with creating separation.
Mingo wasn't too impressive. But to be fair, nothing about last season's offense was. The No. 4 spot is his job to lose considering he is a young player who was dealt a bad hand last year. However, his position shouldn't be deemed safe until he separates himself, no pun intended.