3 key traits Kamu Grugier-Hill brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Kamu Grugier-Hill brings sound instincts to the Carolina Panthers
Kamu Grugier-Hill is an instinctive linebacker capable of slotting in anywhere across the second level. This can sometimes be to his detriment with suspect angles against the run, but it's what has brought the player this far after being relatively unheralded coming out of college.
In many ways, Grugier-Hill's skill set is something that fits in well with the Carolina Panthers' current options. The likes of Jeremy Chinn, Brandon Smith, and Frankie Luvu are players who also rely heavily on their instincts, which bring excitement and playmaking when allowed enough freedom to flourish.
Grugier-Hill gives Ejiro Evero another weapon to utilize depending on the situation. Expectations should be kept to a minimum based on last season, but it's hard to envisage a situation where the veteran fails to make any sort of impact given his specific set of traits and what others on Carolina's progressive defense also bring to the table.
Whether this takes adding another linebacker off the table during the 2023 NFL Draft remains to be seen. General manager Scott Fitterer is always keen to take the best player available regardless of need, but perhaps securing an edge rusher or another cornerback that can assist immediately represents the best course of action.
This is a big opportunity awaiting Grugier-Hill. If he can seize it, the Panthers could have another team-friendly performer on their hands.