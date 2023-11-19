3 keys to Carolina Panthers' competitiveness in Week 11 vs. Cowboys
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers must find an offensive identity
The most infuriating part of this season has to be the offense and it isn't even close.
While the defense has had its bad games, the simple fact that only six starters on that side of the ball are starting in Week 11 is enough to explain away some of those struggles. But more on that later.
The same cannot be said for the offense. Aside from the offensive line, the Carolina Panthers are returning every Week 1 starter and have even gotten stronger with the return of Austin Corbett. There are no excuses left and it's starting to get very toasty under the seat of all involved.
This team was built and thrived upon the power running game late last season after Steve Wilks took over. Yet, all of that was thrown out the window when the Panthers decided to take Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud and model the offense accordingly. It should not be surprising then that there have been significant struggles as players adjust.
There is no clearer proof of this than in the play of the offensive line alone and how a stout interior has turned into a sieve.
This team has to find a new identity. A new way of doing things because what is going on right now is not the answer.
Commit to the run, go back to that ground-and-pound style that worked so well last season. Do anything to change things up. What can a change of pace hurt at this point? College play doesn't translate to the NFL and Young is still early enough to adjust.
Frank Reich took back control of the offense, so he must do something with it. This stagnant, predictable game plan is simply not cutting it.