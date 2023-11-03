3 keys objectives for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 vs. Colts
Getting this done would do their chances an untold amount of good.
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers must spread the wealth
Quite possibly the most important key to the Carolina Panthers winning in Week 8 was the ability of quarterback Bryce Young to finally spread the ball around to someone other than Adam Thielen. That isn't to say that the veteran wideout hasn't made an impact on this team, but one prominent pass-catcher cannot do it alone.
Jonathan Mingo had a breakout performance that the Panthers have been waiting for. Aside from one drop, he became a legitimate No. 2 target for Young. And even just being a viable option is enough to open up the offense.
The Panthers have to continue this against the Indianapolis Colts. Their secondary is reeling from injury and a blowout performance against Derek Carr last week, which could play right into Young's hands.
Spread the ball around and spread out the defense. The holes will form themselves.
If the Panthers can manage to get the other guys going early in this game, it will only further open up the offense. The Colts won't be able to just focus on the one receiver that can make a difference. Much like how almost every game has gone this season.