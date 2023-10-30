3 unsung heroes from the Carolina Panthers triumph vs. Texans in Week 8
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers emerged as unsung heroes during the team's outstanding win against the Houston Texans in Week 8?
It was a long time coming, but the Carolina Panthers finally came through down the stretch to attain their first win of the season. Frank Reich is now 5-0 after bye weeks as a head coach and his team looked to be much better prepared for the challenge that lay ahead of them.
There were a few unacceptable moments as is normally the case, but the Panthers never stopped fighting. And when the time came for quarterback Bryce Young to step up in the biggest moments, the No. 1 overall selection duly delivered.
Young will gain the headlines and rightfully so after getting the better of C.J. Stroud. However, there were some contributions going under the radar that are more than deserving of recognition.
With this in mind, here are three unsung heroes from Carolina's victory versus the Texans in Week 8.
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL
One cannot overstate how vital it was to get Austin Corbett back into the starting lineup. The offensive line did go through some complications - especially on the blindside with Ikem Ekwonu - but the veteran right guard picked up where he left off in 2022 with a decent display after almost 300 days out through injury.
Corbett was understandably emotional after the game, which was a winning return for the former second-round pick out of Nevada. Playing in every offensive snap after so long away and displaying very few flaws was yet more proof of how important he is to the Carolina Panthers and the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Hopefully, Corbett came through the contest unscathed and there are no more complications on the health front moving forward.