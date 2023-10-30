Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after their first victory of the season against the Houston Texans in Week 8?
It took a while, but the Carolina Panthers are no longer the NFL's only winless team. A hard-fought victory versus the Houston Texans in Week 8 wasn't pretty, but a strong defensive performance and a game-winning final drive from quarterback Bryce Young was enough to get the job done.
Victory Monday has returned and fans should be thrilled after so much misery. The stories causing conversation after the triumph include Austin Corbett's emotion, Bryce Young's reflection, Frank Reich's positivity, and stud edge rusher Brian Burns on recent trade speculation.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's emotion
It's been a long, grueling road back for interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett. The former second-round selection took his place in the starting lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL against the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 regular-season finale, which coincided with the Carolina Panthers ending their winless run.
This clearly meant a lot to Corbett - the culmination of months of rehabilitation, frustration, pain, and everything in between. Something that was highlighted by an emotional video released by the team on social media after the contest.
It wasn't perfect and Bryce Young got sacked too many times. However, this was all about the sacrifices Corbett made to get to this point more than the performance overall.
Corbett had every right to feel a little overwhelmed by the moment. After all, it's been a painstaking few months for the Nevada product.