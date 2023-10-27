Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Sam Mills
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumros from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's final hurdle
It's been an excruciating road to recovery for Austin Corbett in recent months. The formidable interior offensive lineman's gone through grueling rehabilitation after tearing his ACL in Week 18 of the 2022 season, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel after the Carolina Panthers officially activated him ahead of Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
All signs point to Corbett taking his place in the lineup, which represents a tremendous boost for the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. When asked about his status for Sunday, the former second-round pick stated via USA Today Sports that the next couple of days will be his final hurdle in pursuit of suiting up.
"Got the active word and that was great. Means I can play. We’re still makin’ sure everything’s goin’. Like, we don’t wanna say yes for Sunday just ’cause we don’t know. The knee can flare up whenever it wants to flare up. And so, we’re just really watchin’ it, bein’ mindful these last couple days. And thankfully, you got a big body like Derrick Brown to lay on ya and kinda get some good pressure up against it. Really put it to the test. But we’re just tryin’ to take it day by day."- Austin Corbett via USA Today Sports
The Panthers are going through severe turmoil on either side of center Bradley Bozeman with Brady Christensen out for the season with a torn bicep. Adding Corbett into the mix would go a long way to improving matters.