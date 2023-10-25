Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and trade talk
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations and trade speculation gather pace heading into a crucial Week 8 clash?
There are so many moving parts with the Carolina Panthers right now. Players and coaches are getting ready for a must-win home contest in Week 8 to finally get their campaign going, but there is also plenty of reported activity within the front office as the all-important trade deadline looms.
For now, we wait. Until something concrete emerges, the stories causing debate include trade speculation, Frank Reich on making the right decision, an intriguing trade scenario for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson, and the Panthers' offensive line getting a major shot in the arm.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett officially activated
The Carolina Panthers announced a flurry of transactions on Tuesday. None were more important than starting interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett's activation.
Corbett looks set to take his place in the starting lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 18 of the 2022 season. This is going to be a significant asset to call upon and should make everyone on the protection better.
It wasn't all good news. The Panthers placed three players on injured/reserve - Giovanni Ricci, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Jeremy Chinn - which rules them out for the next four games at least.
To compensate for these losses, the Panthers signed offensive tackle Brett Toth and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain from the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings practice squads.