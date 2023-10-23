Carolina Panthers vs. Texans early odds and prediction for pivotal Week 8 clash
This is a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
After taking stock and adjusting during their bye, the Carolina Panthers are now setting sights on a crucial Week 8 game against the Houston Texans.
Plenty of finger-pointing and reflection transpired within the Carolina Panthers during their bye week. Not exactly surprising when one considers Frank Reich's men have yet to taste victory in 2023, with speculation continuing to mount about whether certain individuals might be moved before the upcoming trade deadline as a result.
It has been a complete disaster up to now, there's no getting away from that. Not even the brightest optimist would portray anything else, but a glimmer of hope awaits the Panthers over a crucial run of fixtures in the coming weeks.
A winnable stretch begins by welcoming the Houston Texans to Bank of America Stadium in Week 8. This also happens to be a clash between the top two players chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Much of the hype during the build-up will be centered on Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. They are good friends and will be closely linked throughout their careers, but some are already questioning whether Carolina made the right call in taking the former Alabama stud over a signal-caller taking the league by storm right now.
This notion completely ignores Young's encouraging development through five starts. However, it should also raise the urgency for others to raise their production and help get the rookie off the mark in a professional environment.
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans odds for Week 8
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at home to the Texans in Week 8. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can do so with tempting odds of +134 attached (bet $100 to win $134). Houston is the narrow favorite to extend their decent start to the campaign under DeMeco Ryans at -158 (bet $158 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 41.5 points. Again, this is available at -110 in both directions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans prediction for Week 8
With the extra preparation time both teams had coming off their bye, they should be all too aware of strengths and weaknesses that will be key to victory. Whether this works in Carolina's favor is another matter.
Hopefully, the Panthers will have stud right guard Austin Corbett back in the lineup almost a year after tearing his Achilles. Other established figures should also be back and the introduction of Thomas Brown as the new play-caller on offense also brings a huge amount of intrigue.
Brown comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree and will adopt more innovative ideas moving forward. There hasn't been much time to implement drastic changes, but more fluid execution is the minimum requirement after the team's lengthy layoff.
There's just no telling how bad the atmosphere would get among the fanbase if the Panthers lost on home turf versus the man who was taken one spot after Young. Therefore, we're tipping the Panthers to end their drought, and might even be good value on the money line as it stands.
Prediction: Carolina to win on the money line at +130.