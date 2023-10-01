3 keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings in Week 4
This is a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers.
By Noah Bryce
How can the Carolina Panthers pick up a much-needed victory against the winless Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?
With how the season has gone so far it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility to assume that things couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers. How wrong we were.
Between devastating injuries, poor coaching, and even poorer play calling, Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks was an embarrassment on almost every level. The only saving grace is the resurgent performances of Andy Dalton and Adam Thielen - and with Bryce Young ready to go the team won't even have that going for them.
There is no spark, there is no fire. The Panthers are a team defeated - devoid of life and it is only the fourth week of the campaign.
Something drastic needs to change. Whether that happens this afternoon is another matter.
The Minnesota Vikings - while also being winless - have a better team in almost every way. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, which is exactly what the beleaguered Panthers didn't want to hear after Week 3.
This game will be a test in a great many ways, but is there a chance that the Panthers can pull out a win when all hope seems lost? Let's take a look at some keys to victory.