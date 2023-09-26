4 lingering observations from Carolina Panthers loss at Seahawks in Week 3
Another game, another failure...
By Pierre Davis
What were some lingering observations from a disappointing defeat for the Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 3?
The Carolina Panthers traveled to the West Coast for a game against the Seattle Seahawks, which has left many questions unanswered and added to the team's uncertainty. Consequently, some fans may be feeling more confused than ever.
Carolina and Seattle have been playing tightly contested games in their last 10 matchups, each decided by one score. The Panthers hoped to maintain their winning streak by securing their second victory at Lumen Field within nine months.
The first half consisted of good football for the Panthers as they led going into the half 13-12. The defense came out with an actual bend, don't break, stylistic encounter as they held the Seahawks to kick four field goals.
Carolina's offense struggled during the game, failing to generate a rushing attack. This led to the quarterback Andy Dalton having to drop back 58 times, which is not a winning strategy for football games.
Additionally, the offensive line found life extremely difficult and received seven critical penalties. These factors contributed to the Seahawks winning the game after scoring 25 points in the second half.
The Panthers have suffered another loss, bringing their record to 0-3 for the year and placing them in last position in the NFC South. Before the season, we were convinced we had an exceptional coaching staff and were just one quarterback away from achieving significant success. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.
Changes are in order, and there needs to be an identity built sooner rather than later. While Carolina figures that out, let me identify some lingering observations from Sunday's crushing loss.