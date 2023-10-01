3 keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings in Week 4
This is a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers.
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers must get Miles Sanders going
Throwing the ball 58 times is a recipe for disaster no matter who is behind center in the NFL - even with how pass-happy the league is today. The Carolina Panthers have to find some balance and that begins with Miles Sanders.
Sanders was given a substantial contract after a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. But there were doubts as to how that would translate to a more pass-focused and less talented Panthers squad.
Those doubts seem to have been founded after the running back totalled only 139 rushing yards in the first four games of the season. Not exactly the kind of production the Panthers were hoping for.
If Bryce Young is going to do anything meaningful in this game behind the patchwork offensive line, then Sanders has to take at least some of the pressure off of the rookie quarterback. The only way to do that is to produce despite dealing with a groin issue.
It remains to be seen just how the Panthers could even go about getting Sanders going as the offensive line is about as effective as a screen door on a submarine. However, something has to be done one way or another.
If Sanders can't turn things around, it will be another long day for the Panthers offense.