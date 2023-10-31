3 last-ditch trades the Carolina Panthers could make before 2023 deadline
Time is running out to make moves...
By Dean Jones
What last-ditch trades could the Carolina Panthers still make before today's all-important deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern Time?
It could be a frantic day around the NFL as the 2023 trade deadline rapidly approaches. The Carolina Panthers have been among those linked with potential outgoings, although that could change after they finally broke their regular-season duck against the Houston Texans in Week 8.
General manager Scott Fitterer is coming under increasing fire from fans, even if there doesn't appear to be any pressure on his job within the building. The Panthers have gone through some significant complications this season, so it wouldn't be a shock to see them attempt to recoup draft capital in the coming hours.
Others across the league are also thinking of selling assets or potentially finding some value to boost their postseason aspirations. What deals can be broken in such a short timeframe remains to be seen.
With this in mind, here are three trades the Panthers could still make before the deadline at 4 p.m. on this Halloween afternoon.
Carolina Panthers could trade Terrace Marshall Jr.
It seems as if the Carolina Panthers and Terrace Marshall Jr. have fallen out of favor with one another. The wide receiver was granted permission to seek a trade before the team's bye week, but nothing has materialized as yet.
Marshall was an afterthought in Carolina's game plan versus the Houston Texans. This indicates those in power have moved on, but finding a willing suitor for someone who's flattered to deceive more often than not might be tricky.
Perhaps the best Carolina could hope for is a Day 3 selection or even a pick swap. But their relationship with the former second-round selection out of LSU has clearly passed the point of no return.