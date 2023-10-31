3 last-ditch trades the Carolina Panthers could make before 2023 deadline
Time is running out to make moves...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade an established veteran (or two)
Another option that the Carolina Panthers could consider is trading away some established veterans on decent contracts. While they aren't entirely out of the NFC South title race even at 1-6 - as weird as that might sound - those in positions of power must keep the bigger picture in mind despite the newfound momentum acquired in Week 8.
A number of names have reportedly come up in potential trade scenarios. It seems unlikely that Jeremy Chinn will attract interest after his unfortunate quad injury, which is a body blow for a player who would probably welcome a change of scenery.
We've already discussed Terrace Marshall Jr., which seems the most likely. Donte Jackson is another who reportedly received an inquiry, but the Panthers are desperately short at the cornerback position and might decide to keep him around.
Perhaps a more drastic option is looking at trades for two players who haven't been part of the franchise for that long. Specifically, free-agent signings Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst.
Both veterans have failed to meet expectations and were surpassed on the deep chart by Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble against the Houston Texans. Sanders might be difficult to move given his contract, but Hurst could possess some value to teams looking for additional assistance at the tight-end position.
The Panthers would be taking on plenty of dead money in the event Sanders or Hurst were traded. But it's something they've been willing to do before with established figures such as Christian McCaffrey and Chosen Anderson.