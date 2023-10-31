3 last-ditch trades the Carolina Panthers could make before 2023 deadline
Time is running out to make moves...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade for another WR
I've been pretty against another incoming via trade with the Carolina Panthers sitting at 0-6 before this weekend's game against the Houston Texans. But after a contest where quarterback Bryce Young was restricted by a number of key drops yet again, those in power might decide to pull the trigger on acquiring a wide receiver.
Of course, teams aren't willingly going to give up legitimate No. 1 options or those with top-end upside with no time to find a replacement. But there are a few productive stars around the league clearly feeling a sense of frustration with their current employers.
Davante Adams cut a forlorn figure during another defeat for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. That is in the pipedream category along with someone like Terry McLaurin, who is beloved in Washington and unlikely to be on the move.
The Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs might also change how the organization approaches situations involving Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Their front office is also reportedly valuing the wideout duo higher than the Panthers should consider given they don't have a first-round pick to call upon in 2024.
Parris Campbell is a former Frank Reich player who wouldn't cost nearly as much. That might be the route Carolina goes in this scenario.
There are some other names being touted around the media that could interest. Although some fans are clamoring for this, the more likely scenario is standing pat and hoping new play-caller Thomas Brown can get more out of the skill positions.