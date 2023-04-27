3 late Carolina Panthers rumors drawing buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
What late rumors surrounding the Carolina Panthers are causing significant buzz ahead of a landmark 2023 NFL Draft for the franchise?
We are just a few short hours away from the Carolina Panthers landing their future franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a long seven weeks since the trade to move up was confirmed, but the team can start looking forward to a profitable future once Roger Goodell formally kicks off the process a little after 8 p.m.
There's been plenty of excitement among fans. They might have their own personal favorites, but everyone can agree this was the best route for an organization that's been crying out for stability under center since Cam Newton departed in 2020.
Carolina has five other selections to navigate, too. And given Scott Fitterer's history of draft board management, it would be surprising if a trade or two along the way didn't occur.
With that being said, here are three late Panthers rumors drawing buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Draft Rumor No. 1
Potential Carolina Panthers TE target could slip
One prospect that's been linked to the Carolina Panthers is tight end Darnell Washington. The mammoth presence has eye-popping physical traits that could make a serious impact at the next level, but a recent report from Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com indicates he might be a faller due to two primary concerns.
"One high-profile prospect who some teams have flunked medically is Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. Along with the medical, some team sources said there are some minor character concerns. If Washington slides on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the medical and the character will be the reasons why."- Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Washington took a trip to Bank of America Stadium for a top-30 visit during the evaluation process. The Panthers are likely to put him on their shortlist, but whether other needs take priority remains to be seen.