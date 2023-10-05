3 lessons the Carolina Panthers must learn heading into Week 5 at Lions
By Ricky Raines
What lessons must the Carolina Panthers learn as the team looks for their first win of the 2023 campaign at the Detroit Lions in Week 5?
Oh, for crying out loud. Oh, for the love of Pete. Oh, for **** sake. Pick your poison, but each decree of exasperation begins with this Carolina Panthers team record of 0-4.
This one felt like the best shot to get off the schneid before reaching the bye in Week 7, as the Minnesota Vikings were also winless entering the contest. In classic Carolina fashion, the decision came down to the final round when the Vikings secured the knockout via Harrison Smith’s third sack of the day, on a fourth and goal opportunity.
Following a few handoffs and a final clock-draining heave by Kirk Cousins, the 21-13 result became official.
I mention this game being the favorite for a win before the bye. That’s due to the upcoming opponents over the next two weeks.
The Panthers are set to travel to the Detroit Lions in Week 5 and then down to South Beach to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Both of those teams are sitting at 3-1 and look to be conference contenders.
I’m getting ahead of myself. Not just because any team can have their card pulled on any given Sunday and you can never chalk up a loss based on a matchup on paper, but also because there are lessons to be learned from the fourth consecutive reverse.
Through the misery, the coaches will look to improve and get this team positioned on a new, more enjoyable trajectory.
Here are my three lessons I’m hopeful the Panthers took from their Week 4 performance.