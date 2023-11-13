3 looming decisions facing the Carolina Panthers over second half of 2023
By Dean Jones
Do the Carolina Panthers have the right men in charge?
It all looked so promising before the season. Matt Rhule's departure was followed by the introduction of new head coach Frank Reich, who used his connections and David Tepper's vast financial resources to mold the finest coaching staff money could buy - bringing fresh hope that better fortunes were ahead.
Again, this optimism was fleeting. Reich's been a complete letdown up to now, achieving one win in nine games, admitting some grave errors in judgment, and even handing over play-calling duties to Thomas Brown after a dismal opening to the campaign.
The offense isn't getting any better. Reich might not be on the hot seat just yet, but the experienced figure and those working under him should be all too aware of what comes next with an impulsive owner if the Carolina Panthers cannot pick up some positive momentum over their next eight engagements.
People are also starting to look at the front office differently these days. General manager Scott Fitterer is coming in for severe criticism among the fanbase, which is down to free-agent signings failing to meet even modest expectations and his draft class once again taking time to develop.
Do the Panthers have the right men in positions of power? That is a decision only David Tepper can make, but few fans are expecting anything from the billionaire after his torrid run of decision-making since purchasing the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
The second half of 2023 will be an audition for almost everyone. The owner cannot be fired - more's the pity - but there should be a few influential figures nervously looking over the shoulders.